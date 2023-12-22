Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday directed all departments to not invite fresh tenders for works until further orders.

According to an order of the finance department issued on Friday, the state government has also asked the departments to not release the work orders till further directions.

Additional Chief Secretary Akhil Arora has asked in the order to put the works on hold if the work has not started for any project.

All administrative departments have been asked to adhere to the directions. The departments have been told that all such approvals should be brought to the notice of the chief minister or departmental ministers and the work will be allowed only after their approval, the order said.

