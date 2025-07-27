Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Sunday launched a massive plantation drive, aiming to plant a record 2.5 crore saplings in a single day as part of its ongoing "Harialo Rajasthan" mission.

The campaign, timed with the state-level Van Mahotsav and the festival of Hariyali Teej, is part of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's pledge to plant 10 crore saplings this year and 50 crore over five years.

The state's 76th Van Mahotsav was inaugurated at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University in Jaipur, where the chief minister called for people to treat plants as "members of the family" and urged every citizen to plant at least one sapling in their mother's name.

"Tree planting is not just a ritual; it is a responsibility. We want to turn this campaign into a people's movement," Sharma said, drawing on religious and cultural references to emphasise the ecological significance of trees.

The chief minister also announced new green budget allocations and projects, including the Rs 250-crore Harit Aravalli Development Project and the "Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan," which aims to restore over 42,000 water bodies and create 45,000 new water conservation structures across the state.

"Rajasthan has always led by example when it comes to environmental conservation," Sharma said, recalling the sacrifice of Amrita Devi Bishnoi and 363 others for the protection of Khejri trees. He announced the development of an "Amritadevi Indigenous Plant Museum" in Khejarli, Jodhpur, to honour their legacy.

The event also saw drone-based aerial seeding demonstrations, the release of an informational brochure on the local Rohida tree species, and the distribution of awards, including the Amrita Devi Bishnoi Smriti Puraskar.

The day concluded with a two-minute silence in memory of victims of a recent school building collapse in Piplodi village, where the chief minister promised swift action to prevent such incidents.

