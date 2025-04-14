Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) A man, detained for questioning in a case of theft, died at a police station in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The station house officer of Khetri, Gopal Lal Jangid, said Pappu Meena (28) was detained on Sunday in connection with a case of theft registered on February 28.

"He was brought to the police station for questioning. He suddenly fell sick, vomited and got unconscious. Meena was rushed to the government hospital where he was declared dead," the police official said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

A senior official said action as per the rules will be taken in the matter of the custodial death.

