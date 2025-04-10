Latest News | Rajasthan: Man Dies During Trial Run of Hot Air Balloon in Baran District

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The concluding day of the three-day Baran Utsav turned tragic on Thursday morning when an employee of a hot air balloon service provider, engaged for an event, died in Baran district during a trial run of a hot air balloon, police said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 10, 2025 11:44 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Rajasthan: Man Dies During Trial Run of Hot Air Balloon in Baran District

Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 10 (PTI) The concluding day of the three-day Baran Utsav turned tragic on Thursday morning when an employee of a hot air balloon service provider, engaged for an event, died in Baran district during a trial run of a hot air balloon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vasudev Khatri (40), a resident of Kota.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The incident took place at the Khel Sankul complex at about 7 am when the hot air balloon suddenly soared in the sky with one of its ropes still in the hands of Khatri.

When the balloon reached over 60 feet, the rope snapped, causing Khatri's fall to the ground, Omendra Singh Skhekhawat, DSP (Baran city), who was present at the spot, told PTI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Khatri was immediately rushed to Baran District Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

The DSP said the deceased employee was reportedly an expert, having 20 years of experience in the field.

Baran district administration officials and police were present at the complex at the time of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
10th april 2025
500+K+ searches
alappuzha gymkhana review
500+K+ searches
bazooka review
500+K+ searches
drdo
500+K+ searches
good friday 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
10th april 2025
500+K+ searches
alappuzha gymkhana review
500+K+ searches
bazooka review
500+K+ searches
drdo
500+K+ searches
good friday 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel