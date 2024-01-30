Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Shreya Guha on Tuesday instructed officials to take strict action against bus conductors who allow passengers to travel without tickets in roadways buses.

Presiding over the Governing Board meeting, the chairman also directed the officials to find alternative sources of income to improve the financial condition of the corporation, according to an official statement.

She asked them to formulate a a policy for the maintenance of roadways bus stands and prepare a roadmap for the improvement of quality in the Rajasthan SRTC's services, the statement said.

The meeting approved a proposal to accept contributions from donors and industrial institutions for construction works at bus stands, it said.

Guha gave instructions to the officials to take strict action against conductors for conducting journeys without tickets.

During the meeting, she also discussed managing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) fund through a trust on the lines of power companies, comparison of inspection results of flying squads and quarterly operational results, the release said.

The officials were also asked to work on increasing the corporation's revenue with maximum utilisation of the bus fleet, it added.

