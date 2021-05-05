Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL) will participate in the bidding for piped gas distribution lines in nine districts of the state.

Additional Chief Secretary and RSGL Chairman of RSGL Subodh Agarwal said that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is soon going to open bidding process for domestic gas distribution through pipelines to many cities of the country, including Rajasthan.

He said that at present, different institutions are working in 19 districts of the state for distribution of gas through pipe lines.

Coordination and progress from these institutions will be reviewed at the state level so that PNG work can be given momentum, he added.

He said that RSGL is doing the work of distribution of gas pipes in Kota city and Gwalior and Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that there will be bidding by PNGRB for Bikaner and Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Nagaur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk in Rajasthan in which the RSGL will participate.

He informed that the domestic gas distribution from the pipe line is cheap, 24 hours of gas availability and booking will get rid of the hassle.

Agarwal said that the gas delivered from the pipe line is 42 per cent cheaper than the domestic gas cylinder. He said that the work of domestic gas distribution from pipeline in Kota is going on at fast pace.

