Jhansi (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy drowned in a dam here during a birthday party, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when Rinku, Divyansh Bharat and Chetan had gone to bathe in Parichha dam.

They were having a birthday party when Rinku drowned, Circle Officer Moth Ajay Kumar Shrotriya said. Despite all efforts by the authorities, his body could not be found on Friday.

The SDRF team, which arrived on Saturday afternoon, recovered Rinku's body from the other end of the dam late in the evening, the CO said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.

