Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was shot at by a man at a roadways bus stand in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday, police said.

The accused, Lokesh Sharma, from Dausa district, was caught and thrashed by people present at the spot before being detained by police, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhilwara Sadar) Shyam Sundar Vishnoi said Rumana was returning to Kota with her mother after visiting relatives in Bhilwara when the incident took place.

Before she could board a bus to Kota, Sharma allegedly opened fire from behind, hitting her near the waist, the officer said.

She was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer in critical condition, Vishnoi said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused intended to target another woman but mistakenly shot at Rumana. Further interrogation is underway, the officer added.

The shooting led to chaos at the bus stand, with passengers catching hold of the accused and beating him before handing him over to police, he said.

