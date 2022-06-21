Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Global consulting, technology and managed services provider Prodapt, on Tuesday said the CEO and Board Member of HeadSpin, Rajeev Butani has joined its Board of Directors. HeadSpin is a developer platform enabling companies to enhance their digital experiences.

On taking up the new role, Butani would give the company's expanded focus on connected platform and software.

Also Read | Samsung Launches 2022 Soundbar Lineup at Rs 24,990.

Prior to joining HeadSpin, Butani was the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer for Accenture's Communications, Media and Technology, operating group globally. "We are excited to welcome Rajeev to the Prodapt Board. Rajeev is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of connected platforms and software," Prodapt Chairman and CEO Vedant Jhaver said.

"His expertise will help accelerate our growth and leadership in the connectedness space," he added.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S Price Slashed by Rs 2,000; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)