Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Rajendra Prasad, India's first president, on his death anniversary.

Adityanath said Prasad's contribution to building a prosperous India will always be remembered.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, the country's first President, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly."

"Your entire life, fragrant with values and ideals, is a school of democracy. Your contribution in building a 'prosperous India' will always be remembered."

Prasad was born on December 3, 1884, in Bihar province and died on February 28, 1963, at the age of 78 in Patna.

