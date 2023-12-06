Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) Two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Mohd Farooq and Mohd Nazir were arrested during a search and cordon operation in Behrote village in the Budhal area, they said.

A pistol, two magazines, 30 bullets, two hand grenades and some other items like clothes and a wire cutter were recovered from a nearby forest at their disclosure.

