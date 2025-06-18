Rajouri/Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) A civet cat and its four cubs were rescued by a team of wild protection department from a residential area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after information was received that a civet and its cubs had ventured into the Jawahar Nagar area of the border district, the official of the Wildlife Protection Department said.

They said the civets were located in a house and were shifted to a wildlife centre in the district for a checkup before their release in their natural habitat.

