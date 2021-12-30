Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Ram Charan, a Chennai-based chemicals trader-turned-deep-tech firm focusing on waste management technologies, has bagged a USD 700-million order from an Azerbaijan company to supply waste management units, which will turn the waste into 200 megawatts (MW) of power.

The agreement between Azerbaijan-based Kafkans Finanz, which is into logistics, infrastructure and imports, involves Ram Charan supplying the machinery and set up waste management units, the Chennai-based company said.

Supplies will begin from December 2022, the company said adding that the units will come up in the industrial areas around Baku, the Azerbaijani capital.

Ram Charan will build, operate and transfer the waste management units and will help the industrial units manage their effluents and in turn produce up to 200 MW of power initially.

Early this month, Ram Charan had announced bagging a USD 2.2-billion deal from Ghana, through a supply agreement with Masri Company, under which it will supply waste to energy units that can generate 300 MW power in the African nation.

Before that, it grabbed headlines late-November announcing a USD 4.14-billion deal to sell 46 per cent of its stake to a little-known New York-based impact fund TFCC International. The money will be used to develop energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate.

Chris Curtis, chairman of TFCC and Ram Charan, said these orders will help the company rapidly scale up technology offerings in the waste-to-energy field. "Our technology allows for zero toxic residue, and can be used to convert all unsegregated waste into energy, with zero residue to the environment, making it the first of its kind globally."

Charan started off as a chemicals distributors in the 1960s has since moved onto from 2016 researching managing end of life chemicals and has developed cutting edge tech to convert any type of wastes into energy. Its products marketed as EntityOne can process large quantities of unsegregated waste without leaving any residue to the nature.

It has a slew of products lined up for launch beginning from 2022 through 2024.

The company will also use part of the proceeds from stake sale to set up manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Founded in 2015, Baku-based Kafkans is into imports, logistics and infrastructure. HRS hrs

