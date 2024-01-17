Gorakhpur, Jan 17 (PTI) In an unusual initiative ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Gorakhpur Zoo has decided that visitors named 'Ram' will be given a 50 per cent discount on their tickets on the eve of the ceremony.

Visitors will need to show identification papers to avail the discount, the zoo's director said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About India’s Biggest Running Event.

Manoj Kumar Shukla, director of the Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Prani Udyan, said that the facility will be available only for a day -- on January 21.

Although the zoo has a weekly off on Mondays, Shukla has decided to play a live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the entrance plaza of the zoo. The entry to the programme hall at the entrance plaza will be open to the general public on the day.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)