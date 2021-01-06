Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) on Wednesday inaugurated "one of south India's largest" plastic recycling facility at JN Pharmacity in Visakhapatnam, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Spanning over three acres and a capacity to handle one MT/hour of plastics waste, the new facility hosts world-class infrastructure for recycling industrial and domestic plastic wastes, a release said here.

Speaking about the launch, Ramky Reclamation and Recycling Limited Chief Executive Officer Satish Cheeti said it was estimated that annually the country generated 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste out of which 40 per cent of plastic waste remains untreated.

"With the launch of this new one of south Indias largest plastic recycling facility in Pharma city, we will be able to pre-process and up-cycle industrial plastic waste as well as domestic post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality recycled plastic granules that can be used for manufacturing plastic products and packaging," he was quoted as saying in the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)