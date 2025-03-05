Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has appointed Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as Executive Director (ED) who will look after Department of Statistics and Information Management and Financial Stability Department.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Joshi was serving as principal adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management.

He has an over three-decade experience in the areas of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management. He has also served as member of faculty at the Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad.

Joshi has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to compilation of macroeconomic statistics and policy issues.

He has a Master's degree in statistics from Nagpur University, Ph.D. in monetary economics from IIT Madras, Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

