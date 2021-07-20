Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched its quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) to assess the performance of the manufacturing sector.

The central bank also announced the launch of the next round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the current quarter.

The 95th round of IOS of the Indian manufacturing sector will assess business sentiment for the current quarter and expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q3:2021-22) based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and price situation.

"The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector," the RBI said.

The SIOS survey will assess the business situation for the current quarter from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors in India and their expectations for the ensuing quarter.

It is based on responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

