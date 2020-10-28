New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 144 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 54 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Its total revenue grew by 6 per cent during July-September period of 2020-21 to Rs 1,388 crore as against Rs 1,310 crore a year ago, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income grew by 7 per cent to Rs 932 crore. The net interest margin was flat at 4.34 per cent, the bank said.

The bank's gross non-performing assets jumped to 3.34 per cent of the gross advances at the September-end FY21, compared to 2.60 per cent a year ago.

However, net NPAs improved to 1.38 per cent as against 1.56 per cent.

In value terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 1,911.72 crore at the end of Q2FY21 compared to Rs 1,539.10 crore. Net NPAs were down at Rs 775.77 crore from Rs 912.30 crore.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to Rs 525.57 crore in the reported quarter, from Rs 540.58 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's net profit rose nearly three-times to Rs 152.43 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 53.42 crore in the same period last fiscal.

However, the total income (consolidated) was down slightly at Rs 2,613.89 crore from Rs 2,633.65 crore.

RBL Bank said it is well capitalised with overall capital adequacy at 16.50 per cent and common equity tier I ratio of 15.12 per cent at the September-end 2020. The average liquidity coverage ratio stood at 171 per cent for the quarter.

The private sector lender said it had made COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21 and the total cumulative provisions of Rs 664 crore, which is 121 bps or 1.21 per cent of the advances.

The net advances fell 4 per cent to Rs 56,162 crore in the September quarter, while deposits grew by 3 per cent to Rs 64,506 crore.

"We are seeing growth revival, especially in our retail businesses and being well positioned on capital and liquidity we are growing in our chosen segments. As a bank, we have again achieved a robust set of numbers in this quarter and prudently added to our provisioning buffers. Despite the positive signals, we continue to focus on balance sheet protection, risk mitigation and capital conservation in the near term," said Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank.

Shares of RBL Bank closed at Rs 175.65 apiece on BSE, up 0.26 per cent from the previous close.

