After the launch of the Vivo V20 smartphone, Vivo V20 SE handset's price has leaked ahead of its launch. Vivo V20 SE smartphone was accidentally listed on Reliance Digital & Croma website at Rs 20,990. The listing doesn't reveal the price anymore. As a reminder, Vivo V20 SE was launched in Malaysia last month & was sold in two shades - Gravity Black & Oxygen Blue. It is unclear when the handset will be launched in India. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Reliance Digital)

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 SE is expected to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The device might sport a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera & a 2MP bokeh lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone might run on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11 operating system & is likely to come packed with a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V20 SE is expected to be priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB & 128GB model. In addition to this, the smartphone could get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio & more.

