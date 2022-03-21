New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Property consultant Realistic Realtors on Monday said it has facilitated the leasing of 70,000 square feet of managed office space in Ahmedabad to US-based Analytix Business Solutions.

The tri-party agreement has been facilitated between Sun Builders Group, The Address and US-headquartered Analytix Business Solutions (I) Pvt Ltd, the Gurugram-based consultant said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man From Dhule Arrested for Trying To Steal Woman's Mobile Phone at Churchgate.

The property, Sun Westbank, is developed by Sun Builders Group and is located at Ashram Road, the business heart of Ahmedabad.

The duration of the contract period is 9 years.

Also Read | PhonePe Announces Acquisition of GigIndia.

Gujarat-based The Address, one of the leading co-working and serviced office space providers in the state, has taken 70,000 square feet of super built-up area and gave it on lease to Analytix Business Solutions, outsourced solutions provider.

It has a seating capacity of around 1,000 people.

Manoj Jain, Head- transactions, Realistic Realtors, said, "This deal post-COVID shall give a lot of boost and confidence in the commercial real estate segment of Ahmedabad as well".

Nikit Shah, assistant vice president, Realistic Realtors, pointed out that the last two years were challenging due to pandemic as commercial space requirements were declining at a rapid pace.

"Transactions of such quantum will surely bring back that confidence in the market," he added.

Yash Shah, founder & CEO, The Address, said this deal will strengthen its position in the market.

"We have ambitious plans for the next three years and are eying to increase our footprints and client base with a great team and leadership hiring that has joined us. This deal will pull confidence for various companies to come and take advantage of managed offices space concept," Shah added.

Rajiv P Bhatia, President & Country Head, Analytix Business Solutions (I) Pvt Ltd said this center will further strengthen the position of Gujarat as a premier IT/ITES services provider with talent and facilities second to none.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)