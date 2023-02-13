New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.11 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 38.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

Total income rose to Rs 253.81 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 184.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net loss widened to Rs 246.69 crore in the first nine months of 2022-23 fiscal from a net loss of Rs 124.99 crore a year ago.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

Total income rose to Rs 499.84 crore in the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 465.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Delhi-based Omaxe is developing real estate projects (housing and commercial) primarily in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)