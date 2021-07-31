New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) State-run REC Ltd on Saturday said it has pledged Rs 4.99 crore to The Leprosy Mission Hospital.

REC Ltd has committed financial assistance of Rs 4.99 crore through its CSR arm REC Foundation to The Leprosy Mission Hospital, a company statement said.

As part of the project, Rs 42 lakh has been sanctioned for “Construction of Operation Theater complex in The Leprosy Mission Community hospital, Faizabad (Ayodhya)” to enhance healthcare for the leprosy and non-leprosy public.

The objective of the project is to provide a well-equipped operation theatre for people in the rural part of Ayodhya along with those affected by leprosy. In the absence of a good operation theatre facility, the locals would have to travel to distant hospitals in the city which also proved to be expensive and inconvenient.

Due to the dearth of funds the hospital could not be built earlier but now REC Foundation has provided much needed succor to the people of Ayodhya, it said.

REC Limited is a Navratna NBFC and infrastructure finance company (IFC) focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

