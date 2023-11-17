New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Recycling player Vikas Lifecare on Friday reported an increase in net profit to Rs 7.17 crore for the September quarter, helped by reduced expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's total income, however, declined to Rs 110.60 crore over Rs 129.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses trimmed to Rs 103.27 crore as against Rs 124.50 crore a year ago.

Vikas Lifecare recycles plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial applications, including construction.

