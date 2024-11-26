Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Residents near the Industrial Estate in Jeedimetla were alarmed when a red-coloured liquid, resembling blood, spilled onto a street late Monday night.

Videos of the liquid emerging from a manhole went viral on social media, sparking widespread concern. Officials on Tuesday clarified that preliminary investigations revealed the substance to be paint wash, not a "hazardous material."

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

It is unrelated to effluents or chemicals, an official source stated.

Pollution control authorities have collected samples of the liquid, which are now being tested.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

The flow from the manhole has since stopped, and the liquid on the road has dried up, officials said.

They suspect the paint wash mixed with water at some source, leading to the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)