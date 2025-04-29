New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed over 2 per cent on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit.

The stock went up by 2.32 per cent to settle at Rs 1,400.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3 per cent to Rs 1,410.90.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.19 per cent to Rs 1,398.90 per share.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 1,35,662.05 crore to Rs 18,94,938.18 crore in two days.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday jumped over 5 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit as store rationalisation in the retail business and improved margins in telecom helped offset weakness in the mainstay oil and petrochemicals business and higher finance cost.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore, or Rs 14.34 per share, in January-March -- the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - was higher than Rs 18,951 crore, or Rs 14 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)