New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Country's largest retailer Reliance Retail on Tuesday announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format -- Reliance Centro -- targeting the mid-premium segment customer.

The company has opened its first Centro store in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Through Reliance Centro format, the company is focusing at democratising fashion in India, said a company statement.

The company said that it aims to "strengthen its reach and connect with consumers in India in categories ranging from apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and international brands".

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), is the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.

