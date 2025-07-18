New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on Friday reported a 28.3 per cent jump in its profit after tax at Rs 3,271 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on the back of robust revenue growth across segments.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 2,549 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Gross revenue in the first quarter rose by 11.3 per cent to Rs 84,171 crore against Rs 75,615 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Retail's revenue from operations in the first quarter was at Rs 73,720 crore compared to Rs 66,260 crore in the year-ago period, up 11.3 per cent.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

All segments performed well, with market leading performance in grocery and fashion. Consumer electronics and devices were impacted because of early onset of monsoons, but recovery is underway, the company said.

"Retail's business … customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics. We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers," Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said.

He further said, "Our retail business continues to enhance its ability to fulfil everyday as well as specialized needs of all customer cohorts, through a multi-channel approach."

In the quarter, the retail business expanded its store network with 388 new store openings, taking the total store count to 19,592 with area under operation at 77.6 million sq. ft.

"The registered customer base grew to 358 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country," it said, adding JioMart continued to expand quick hyper-local deliveries registering 68 per cent Q-o-Q growth and 175 per cent Y-o-Y growth of daily orders.

Commenting on the performance, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Executive Director, Isha M. Ambani said, "Reliance Retail delivered resilient performance during this quarter, driven by our relentless focus on operational excellence, geographical expansion and sharper product portfolio. Our continued investments in cutting-edge technologies and differentiated product offerings have enabled us to serve our customers better and scale with agility."

In the consumer electronics segment, Reliance Retail said the business achieved steady growth, driven by an average bill value growth, up 26 per cent. However, AC sales were impacted due to early onset of monsoon.

JioMart Digital business delivered strong growth, led by expansion of its brand portfolio and merchant partner base. The acquisition of Kelvinator brand IP for India will strengthen its own brands play across categories in consumer durables, it added.

Fashion and lifestyle segment witnessed growth in revenue and EBITDA driven by new store formats and strong own brand performance. Growth has picked up with multiple initiatives undertaken in the last four quarters, with Reliance Trends launching in-trend designs and improving store experience, and emerging formats of GAP, Azorte, and Yousta registering 59 per cent Y-o-Y growth, which now operate over 170 stores.

AJIO expanded its product catalogue to over 2.6 million options, which grew by 44 per cent Y-o-Y, the filing said, adding several new brands were introduced on the platform during the period.

Reliance Retail's jewellery business delivered steady performance amidst volatile gold prices, with average bill value up 47 per cent Y-o-Y.

Similarly, its grocery segment continued to grow at scale, further consolidating its market leadership position. Metro format saw strong growth momentum during the quarter with key categories like home and personal care growing 25 per cent; hot beverages, dry fruits and nuts each growing 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

JioMart remained India's fastest scaling digital grocery platform. Quick hyper-local commerce saw a strong pickup in daily orders with 175 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Operations were scaled to 4,290 pin codes serviced by over 2,200 stores in over 1,000+ cities.

Besides, subscription services were extended to 26 cities and achieved an order growth of 45 per cent Y-o-Y, the filing said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)