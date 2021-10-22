New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Reliance Retail on Friday reported its revenue return to the pre-COVID-19 level, added 813 stores and posted a jump of 45.21 per cent in its pre-tax profit of Rs 2,913 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had posted a pre-tax profit or Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 2,006 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacks Father, His 'Lover' to Death With Machete in Mysuru.

Its revenue from operations of RIL's organised retail segment during the quarter stood at Rs 39,926 crore, a 9.18 per cent rise as against Rs 36,566 crore of the corresponding period last fiscal.

While its gross revenue, which includes the value of sales and services, jumped 10.53 per cent to Rs 45,426 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 41,100 crore a year ago.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

This is "higher than the pre-COVID-19 period", said a RIL post-earnings statement.

Reliance Retail's "net profit for the quarter was Rs 1,695 crore, higher by 74.2 per cent", it said.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said, "Reliance Retail continues to grow on the back of rapid expansion of both physical stores and digital offerings resulting in healthy growth in revenues and margin expansion."

"The quarter saw robust growth across all consumption baskets, led by strong revival in consumer sentiments amid festivities, relaxations in COVID-19-related curbs and vaccinations," said RIL.

The retail business re-established growth momentum in fashion and lifestyle with sales closing above pre-COVID-19 levels. Besides, consumer electronics and grocery maintained strong growth momentum.

"With COVID-19-related restrictions easing, the business recorded higher store operating days at 89 per cent compared with 61 per cent last quarter, while footfalls recovered to 78 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels compared to 46 per cent last quarter," it said.

During the July-September 2021 period, Reliance Retail added 813 new stores in its network, taking the total count to 13,635 stores across 37.3 million sqft retail space.

Besides, it has also commissioned 86 warehouses and fulfilment centres spread in an area of 2.5 million sq ft of space to bolster its service capabilities, said RIL.

Moreover, digital and new commerce continued to scale new highs even when the stores were re-operationalised and grows 2.4 times y-o-y.

"All the platforms record robust growth in daily orders and operating matrices," it said.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail also completed the acquisition of subscription-based grocery delivery platform Milkbasket, leading home styling solutions brand Portico and leading local search engine platform JustDial. It bolstered the company's offering to the customers and added value to merchant partners.

Besides, it also entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc and launched its first store in Mumbai with plans to scale it across the country.

"The business announced strategic partnerships with investments in Ritika Pvt Ltd that owns — Ritu Kumar, Label Ritu Kumar, RI Ritu Kumar, aarké and Ritu Kumar Home and Living and Manish Malhotra's eponymous brand," it said.

Over the sales performance, the company said its grocery business sustained strong double-digit growth in continuing business. The number of its smart Superstore, a destination supermarket store, crossed a milestone of 400 stores with over 200 stores added in the past two years.

The new businesses such as pharmaceuticals, in which the company entered after acquiring Netmeds, Reliance Retail said it "continues to grow strength to strength and commissioned 423 new stores during the quarter and expanded product portfolio with an addition of 15,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) across over 450 brands".

While Zivame recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue. It opened 15 new stores and extended products to various Reliance Retail formats – AJIO, Avantra/ Trends Saree and SMART.

Urban Ladder registered two times growth in orders over last year. The business has been focusing on scaling up merchandise through the addition of external brands in furniture, furnishing and décor.

"Reliance Retail continues to strengthen its capabilities through acquisitions. Business integration of Milkbasket and Portico were completed and are now poised for growth," it said.

It added that with the operating environment and customer sentiments improving, the company remains committed to the expansion journey and restoring the robust growth momentum for the business. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)