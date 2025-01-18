Sultanpur (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Religious idols were found damaged in the Haripur Banwa village here on Saturday, police said.

According to Lamhua Circle Officer (CO) Abdus Salam, some unknown people damaged an idol of Lord Hanuman and two Shivlings. They were replaced by new ones.

Villagers spotted the damage to the Hanuman's idol when they came to a temple Saturday morning.

A Shivling installed by a roadside was found broken with the damaged parts thrown into a bush.

Another Shivling in an around 20-year-old temple at the Dikhouli turn was also found shattered.

The desecration was first noticed by temple priest Ram Prakash when he went there for his morning prayer. He also found the temple door broken.

The incidents caused an uproar among the villagers.

Tempers were calmed with the replacement of the structures and the distribution of prasad under police supervision.

Police have registered a complaint regarding the matter and initiated a probe.

