New Delhi, January 18: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2025 to January 19, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies.

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held from March 8 to March 15, 2025, while the Main Examination is expected to take place in April or May 2025. SBI PO Notification 2025 Released For 600 Probationary Officer Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility and Important Dates Here.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent qualification. Final-year students can apply provisionally, provided they produce proof of graduation by April 30, 2025. The age limit is 21–30 years as of April 1, 2024, with birthdates between April 2, 1994, and April 1, 2003, inclusive. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Key Dates

The preliminary exam call letters will be available in the third or fourth week of February 2025. Phase 1 exams are scheduled between March 8–15, 2025.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Visit sbi.co.in.

Click on the “Careers” tab and select “Current Openings.”

Register for SBI PO 2024 and log in.

Complete the application form and pay the fee.

Submit and download the confirmation.

Keep a hard copy for reference.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The fee is INR 750 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted. Fees are non-refundable.

For detailed instructions and updates, visit the official SBI website.

