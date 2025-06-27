Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Remsons Automotive on Friday said it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 80 crore from Ford Otosan for the supply of spare wheel winch.

Remsons Automotive is a step-down subsidiary of automotive components manufacturer Remsons Industries.

In addition to this, the company also said it has entered into a strategic technology partnership with AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA to support Brazilian OEMs.

This alliance marks a significant step toward technological advancement and market expansion in Brazil, Ramsons Automotive said.

These developments follow a series of strategic wins, including a Rs 300 crore, 7-year contract with Stellantis NV (parent company of Jeep, Fiat, and Peugeot) for critical components used in Jeep Wrangler and RAM vehicles, and a Rs 30 crore order from Tata Motors for spare wheel winches earlier this year, the company stated.

Ford Otosan is a leading international automotive entity, while ASUS Brazil serves major clients like GM and Volkswagen.

"We are excited to partner with ASUS Brazil to bring our technological expertise to the Brazilian market. This collaboration is a significant step towards supporting local OEMs and strengthening the industrial ecosystem in Brazil," said Rahul Kejriwal, Director of Remsons.

Remsons said it has accelerated its diversification through strategic acquisitions over the past 15 months. The company acquired BEE Lighting UK, as well as Magal Cables UK for control cables and pedal systems and Astro Motors, an EV startup developing India's first electric geared cargo vehicle.

The company has also expanded through global joint ventures, including a 26 per cent stake in Aircom Group, Poland, for tyre mobility kits, and a partnership with Daiichi, Turkey, to develop infotainment solutions for marquee clients like Hyundai and Stellantis, it said.

Beyond automotive, Remsons has its presence in railway and defence components while expanding its EV-agnostic portfolio, which includes sensors, lighting, and precision parts.

With six global technology centres, four in India and two in the UK, and exports to over 20 countries, Remsons has aggressive plans for capacity expansion over the next four years.

The company reported revenues of Rs 376.58 crore in the previous fiscal and aims to reach Rs 900-1,000 crore by FY2029.

