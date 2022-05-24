New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Wilmar group firm Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.3 crore for the quarter ended in March.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing To Reduce Excise Duty on Fuel.

Total income rose to Rs 2,190.7 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,327.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Shree Renuka Sugars posted a net loss of Rs 138.5 crore for 2021-22 as against a net loss of Rs 114.7 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | Meta Launches Updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger & Instagram.

Total income rose to Rs 6,501.6 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 5,685.6 crore in the previous year.

Shree Renuka Sugars is one of the leading sugar companies in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)