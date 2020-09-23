Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the retail supply chain, the industry needs to adopt digitisation and connect with rural and urban population digitally, say experts.

Also Read | How to Enable Zoom Two-Factor Authentication Feature.

Speaking at the Global Business Summit, Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer's Retail and Nature's Basket said, "Digital integration from end to end supply chain is required. Retailers have to up their game when it comes to experience during and post COVID."

Also Read | What Is e-Aadhaar? Where and How to Download the Password Protected Electronic Copy of Aadhaar.

He noted that there is a need to create a single source of data and also get the rural population and farmers digitally on board.

Echoing the views, Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead – Strategy and Consulting, Accenture in India said that there is need to pivot and pivot fast.

"Organisations need to design and enable technology according to the needs of the customers. We need to develop artificial intelligence into the e-commerce as this is the only way forward," he said.

L'Oreal India Managing Director Amit Jain noted that organisations need to bring in digital mindset and will have to train their workforce to deliver in such challenging times to bridge the digital gap.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)