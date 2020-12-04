Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 4 (PTI): Two retired teacher-couple and their son were killed early Friday when their brand-new car in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Yanam, 33 kms from here, police said.

The accident occurred while the three were returning to Yanamaftertaking delivery of the car at Rajahmundry, the police said.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

A case has been registered, they said.

The deceased were: Prasadarao (65), his wife Vijayalakshmi (61) and their son Ravi (34), they added. PTI

Also Read | Netflix India to Be Free This Weekend From Midnight, Here's How to Access Netflix Streamfest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)