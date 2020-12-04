Netflix, the American based OTT content platform will be offering free streaming to Indian users from midnight during the weekend. The streaming giant has named this two-day event as 'Netflix Sreamfest'. During this weekend, users will able to browse the content on the streaming platform without providing their credit or debit card details. It is important to note that the streamfest will be only for those who are not subscribers of Netflix. Netflix Makes Streaming Free in India for December 5 and 6; Enjoy the Weekend Binge-Watching Your Fav Web-Series and Movies!

So this means, users who have already created an account on Netflix will not be able to watch the free content. The Netflix streamfest was tested in India a few months ago. To attract more users in India, Netflix offered a low-cost mobile streaming plan at Rs 199 along with several short term plans to suit the local demands. In this promotional offer of Netflix, users will get free access to the entire content including documentaries, shows, films & more. Here's how you can access Netflix Streamfest during the weekend.

1. First of all, you will have to create an account on Netflix, so for that, you can either download the app via Google Play Store, App Store or visit the Netflix website.

2. To sign up, you will be required to enter details like mobile number, email Id & password.

3. After your successful sign-up, you will be able to stream Netflix content for free during this weekend.

