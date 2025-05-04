Kaushambi (UP), May 4 (PTI) Four persons were killed and another injured early Sunday when a car lost control and crashed into a tree near Gungwa Ka Bagh here, police said.

The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the driver of the car tried to avoid hitting another vehicle and rammed into the tree, Station House Officer (SHO) Siddharth Singh said.

The victims were returning from a wedding in Chail town's Ward No. 4, Ambedkar Nagar locality. After the ceremony, four members of the groom's side along with the driver were on their way back when the accident happened.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar Patel (35), Ravi Kumar Patel (38), and Chand Badan (36) — all residents of Prayagraj's Puramufti area — and Vikas Kumar (38), a resident of Bateria police station area in Ballia district.

The driver sustained serious injuries.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

