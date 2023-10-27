Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Two men were killed while another seriously injured when a pick-up vehicle hit their motorcycle near Tigri village in the district, police said on Friday.

The three were returning home from Khatauli on Thursday night when the accident took place, Circle Officer Ravi Shankar said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital.

