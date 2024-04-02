Chitrakoot (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A speeding truck rammed into an auto here on Tuesday, leaving five persons dead and three others seriously injured, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chitrakoot, Chakrapani Tripathi said the accident took place near Kapsethi village when the victims were on way to Ramghat from Karvi railway station.

Also Read | International Fact-Checking Day 2024 Date, Origin, History and Significance: Know About the Important Observance Focused on Countering the Growing Misinformation in the World.

The deceased have been identified as Anirudh (30), Atar Singh (50) and Akhilesh Singh (22) from Kannauj district and Dharmendra Soni (30) and Nidhi Soni (19) from Hamirpur district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)