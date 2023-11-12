Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday discussed a road renovation plan to facilitate smooth movement of tourists during the upcoming winter season, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner (Doda) Harvinder Singh met officials of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) to evaluate the current status of the Pul-Doda to Chatergala Road via Bhaderwah town. The road is of immense importance as it caters to the district's major tourist destinations, the official said.

The road, connecting Doda and Kathua districts, passes through destinations such as Guldanda and Chatergala, which witnessed heavy tourist footfall from across the country last winter.

The area received snowfall in October and tourists have started converging on the Bhaderwah Valley, Chatergala and other hill points, the official said.

He added the deputy commissioner ordered the officials to set up a joint committee of GREF and civil officers from Bhaderwah and submit a detailed report of the repair work required for the improvement of road infrastructure in the area.

Singh stressed on increasing the men and machinery required to clear the snow so that the road remains open for residents and winter tourism activities, the official said.

He also ordered the removal of encroachments, if any, on the road with help of the civil and the police authorities of the Bhaderwah subdistrict.

