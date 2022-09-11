Berhampur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was allegedly killed by robbers who looted gold jewellery and cash from her house in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Bhismagiri village under Digapahandi police station limits in Ganjam district, about 40 km from here on Saturday night. Police found the body of the woman in the pool of blood and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as B Addi Patra, wife of B Rameya Patra of Bhismagiri, police said.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted over 35 gm of jewellery and cash around Rs 50,000 by breaking the almirah in the house. They also allegedly snatched the gold ornaments, including the ear-ring and nose-ring, which the woman was wearing at the time of loot, police said.

The incident came to light, when one of the relatives came to her house and found the body of the septuagenarian woman lying in the pool of blood.

Police said the deceased was sleeping in the house, while her 80-year old husband was asleep outside the house. The door of the house was open.

Local people suspect that taking advantage of the power cut and rain, the miscreants might have entered her house and murdered the septuagenarian woman before decamping with jewellery and cash.

Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said a case was registered at Digapahandi police station and investigation started. "We are investigating the case from all possible angles", said the SP.

