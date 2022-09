Noida, September 11: Another incident of a woman in Noida misbehaving, and even assaulting, a security guard of a housing society, has come to light, through a video going viral.

The video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gate, is said to be from the Cleo County Society in Noida. The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the guard, over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him. Bihar: Nawada SP Puts 5 Juniors In Lockup After Finding Their Work Dissatisfactory; Watch Video.

Watch Video:

Watch this Another woman resident of high rise apartment in #Noida slap guard after victim allegedly got late in opening of the gate. Incident of Cleo county, Phase 3. Last month, 32-Bhavya Rai of Jaypee Wishtown Society in Sector 12 was arrested for abusing a security guard. pic.twitter.com/MWE8IlFhNq — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 11, 2022

According to the information, the woman is a professor and when the police received a complaint in this case, it took minor action and hushed up the matter. A recent episode of a woman misbehaving and assaulting a security guard at an apartment block had led to the woman being arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2022 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).