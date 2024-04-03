Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) The NSE's Social Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced the listing of sixth non-profit organisation, Routes 2 Roots, on its platform.

The Delhi-based non-profit organisation became the first art and culture NGO to be listed on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

A SSE allows listing of social impact organisations (nonprofit and for-profit) on stock exchanges that provide an alternative fund-raising structure.

The listing has raised fund of Rs 1 crore which will enable Routes 2 Roots to implement a free digital teaching programme on Arts, Culture and Heritage in 100 schools in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand by providing Smart Classroom Equipment, Musical Instruments, Training to teachers and maintenance.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

"With the listing on SSE, the impact is going to increase manifold. This framework offers several advantages such as Transparency, Trust, Efficiency, Cost Saving, Discoverability, Impact Measurement and Outcome Based Philanthropy," National Stock Exchange's (NSE) MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, said.

He also gave a special mention to Sebi that played a pivotal role in launching the Social Stock Exchange framework in India.

The NSE-SSE platform continues to grow and it already has 58 registered NPOs. Among these, seven NPOs have successfully raised more than Rs 10 crore.

The platform remains committed to bridging the gap between the financial markets and social welfare objectives, bringing about inclusive growth and financial empowerment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)