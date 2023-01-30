Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI) As part of its 50th year celebrations, the RP Group which manages the Leela Raviz Hotel at nearby Kovalam has announced educational scholarship worth Rs one crore for students in the state.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

The Group has announced a scholarship of Rs 10,000 each to 1,000 students of which 70 per cent will be reserved for girls.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Affordable Housing Demand Down by 26% in 2022, Reveals ANAROCK's Consumer Sentiment Survey.

"Students from the Kovalam region will be given adequate priority in distribution. A scholarship worth of ten thousand rupees each will be distributed to thousand students respectively. Seventy per cent of this scholarship programme is reserved for deserving girl students," the group said in a release.

Hotel Ashoka, which started operations under the Central Tourism Department in 1972, is now Leela Raviz Kovalam.

Commenting on the tourism sector, Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group said the various projects and missions implemented as part of golden jubilee celebrations will give a new dimension to Kerala's tourism industry, which is preparing to make a comeback after the pandemic.

He said the tourism and hospitality group has become the largest employment sector in the state and the country today and welcomed the state's plan to utilise this.

The RP Group Chairman said domestic and foreign tourists will flock to Kerala if there is air-rail connectivity to reach the state and good roads to travel. He said the infrastructure development will be a big boost for Kerala's tourism sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)