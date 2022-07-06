New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The six-lane tunnel on Pune-Satara highway being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 926 crore is expected to be completed by March 2023, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The new tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on National Highway-4 is a twin tunnel with three lanes each, the minister said, according to a transport ministry statement.

"He said the existing 'S' curve in Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon that would lead to drastic reduction in accident risks. The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately Rs 926 crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023," it said.

The minister said average travel time at Pune-Satara and Satara-Pune stretch through Khambataki Ghat is 45 minutes and 10-15 minutes, respectively. With the completion of this tunnel, average travel time shall be reduced to 5-10 minutes.

The tunnel is going to enhance connectivity and, most importantly, provide direct benefits to commuters through their value over time and value over cost savings, Gadkari said.

