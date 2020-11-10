Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Rupee's stability during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has roiled economies across the world, is both comforting and 'puzzling', the research arm of domestic credit ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

The rupee depreciated initially, but has since recovered to the level of 74 against the dollar and is in the league of stable currencies and better performing than all the BRICS currencies, except China, it said.

It attributed the strong show to surplus current account balance, robust foreign flows, high forex reserves, low proportion of short-term debt and weakening tendency of the US dollar.

* * Kisankonnect to sell home-made Diwali sweets

Farm to table start-up Kisankonnect on Tuesday launched a 'rural homekitchen' to sell home-made Diwali sweets.

The start-up helps deliver food items, made by rural women, to urban consumers which helps household incomes in mofussil areas, an official statement said.

* * Ruskin Bond to be given lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live

Author Ruskin Bond will be conferred with the lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Tata Literature Live, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar will be poet laureate at the week-long festival beginning later this month, an official statement said.

