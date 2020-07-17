New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday said it has appointed Rushabh R Gandhi as its chief financial officer, while incumbent Anil D Yadav has been elevated as Group CFO.

The decision for change in key managerial personnel was taken in the company's board meeting, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Anil D Yadav – Chief Financial Officer of the Company has been designated as the Group Chief Financial Officer due to reassignment of his responsibilities in the Group," the filing said.

Gandhi is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and also holds a degree in Law. He has been associated with IRB Group for more than 8 years.

The company said he has experience in accounts, audit, finance, taxation and business reorganisation and has been actively participating in the fund raising activities of IRB Group in last 5 years.

