Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the agenda for the debate slated to be held on November 1.

"No agenda has been released for the debate till now,” said the party, asking Mann to release the detailed agenda by 1 pm on Monday.

Senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bikram Singh Majithia and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema issued a joint statement, saying the main issue before the state is the recent Supreme Court judgment directing the Punjab government to complete the Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal in a time bound manner.

"The need of the hour is to finalise a joint strategy to unitedly oppose this. For that, it will be better if the focus of the discussion is restricted to saving the river waters of Punjab at any cost. Other issues can be discussed at a different date," they said.

The leaders said keeping in view the importance of the issue for the state and its farmers, the detailed agenda should be drawn up in advance.

"A formal meeting between the chief minister and representatives of all political parties can also be held immediately to finalise the agenda as well as other minute details," the leaders added.

Mann had dared Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state on November 1.

On October 26, Mann said the main political parties of Punjab would have to answer for their misdeeds during the 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate in Ludhiana.

He had thrown the challenge in response to opposition parties' criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government over the SYL canal issue.

The opposition parties had attacked the AAP government following the Supreme Court directive on October 4, asking the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

