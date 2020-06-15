Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 07:20 PM IST
Latest News | Sahara Group Says No Layoffs; Gives Salary Hikes, Promotions to Employees Despite COVID Pressure

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Even as COVID-related layoffs and salary cuts ensued across sectors, the Sahara Group on Monday said it has given pay hikes and promotions to its employees.

Further, it said that there will be no layoffs of workers from any of its business vertical due to the coronavirus situation.

The Sahara Group is also planning to recruit from people who have recently migrated back to Uttar Pradesh from different states in the wake of pandemic and they will be appointed at local level based on their qualifications in various business activities of the group, a company statement said.

It, however, said that economic activities have been adversely affected because of lockdown and the group is facing an unprecedented situation. 

Despite hardships, the Sahara Group said "it has taken a strong decision of not laying off any of its worker from any of its business vertical due to the  pandemic", and added that all the workers will continue to work with full security.

Based on productivity, the company said it has given one cadre promotion to its 4,05,874 field workers. Along with this, as many as 4,808 office workers were given promotion with salary increment, the statement said.

The Sahara Group has 14 lakh workers associated with its various business verticals.

Also, the group has appealed to all the small and big organisations to give paramount importance to the livelihood of every employee working under them. 

"Undoubtedly, it is a difficult phase for everyone, yet as the guardians of our employees it is the responsibility of us all to see that the families of workers don't go through any livelihood crisis. If we take care of them, it will be a great contribution of all our business organisations to the interest of humanity, society and nation at such a difficult time," it added.

Earlier in April, Sahara chief Subrata Roy had assured full support to all workers, customers and investors of his group in dealing with the pandemic and had urged everyone to strictly follow the government guidelines on the nationwide lockdown as individual soldiers in this fight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

