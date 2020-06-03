Latest News | Salesforce's Focus Will Be on India Story: Arundhati Bhattacharya

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Cloud-based software provider Salesforce is focusing on strengthening its operations in the country, creating a unified structure that can create an "India story", its India head said.

"My focus will be to create that India story, create a unified structure....the India leadership will look at how to get the best of resources and talent, ensure productivity, better collaboration, ensure that we get the right kind of people into the company to develop that India story and to enable us to contribute in the area of innovation, engineering and support services as well as in sales," Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya told PTI.

Bhattacharya joined salesforce's India team in April this year.

She said that the restructuring of operations will bring in more coordination between different departments.

Bhattacharya, 64, had led the digital transformation of India's largest bank State Bank of India as its chairman. She joined Salesforce in April. Salesforce has teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and over 2,500 employees in the country.

Bhattacharya said the business momentum has continued to stay strong and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, 5-6 installations have gone live.

"All of the people I have talked to in the business, they all believe that we need to prepare for a new way of doing things, there will be a new normal and all of them are looking for solutions. They know these solutions will have to be data-driven and digital platforms," she said.

Bhattacharya added that more discussions are happening and in many ways, businesses are taking this "hiatus" to re-strategise for the future.

