New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Appliance and consumer electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest 2021 range of air conditioners (ACs), which include wind-free ACs, convertible 5-in-1 inverter ACs, and hot and cold inverter ACs.

The new range comes with smart control functions that allow consumers to remotely control the AC, change settings or switch on/off it using Bixby voice assistant, Alexa, Google Home or Samsung's Smart Things applications, the company said in a statement.

The company, which is revamping its portfolio of residential ACs, said its new range has been developed to address consumers' need for clean air, energy efficiency, convenience and customised cooling modes.

Samsung India Senior Vice-President (Consumer Electronics Business -HVAC Division) Rajeev Bhutani, "The smart and AI (artificial intelligence) features of the new range provide convenience to consumers. We are positive that the new line-up will further help consolidate our position in the Indian AC market."

Samsung has launched wind-free ACs with enhanced smart controls and PM 1.0 filters, convertible 5-in-1 inverter ACs with tri-care filters, and hot and cold inverter ACs.

Equipped with PM 1.0 filter, the new range of WiFi-enabled wind-free ACs provides clean and breathable air by catching ultra-fine dust, and sterilising virus and bacteria. The PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable, it added.

It has also entered the 4-star inverter AC and strengthened its 5-star inverter AC segment alongside hot and cold inverter ACs to address the consumer needs, taking its market addressability to 100 per cent.

Samsung's 2021 AC line-up includes 51 stock-keeping units across wind-free, convertible 5-in-1 and on/off ACs starting from a price point of Rs 36,990 to Rs 90,990.

The entire 2021 inverter AC range comes with eco-friendly R32 Gas and is equipped with copper condensers, it added.

